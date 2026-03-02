Tuesday, March 3, 2026
ONE MONTH, NO ANSWERS: 63-YEAR-OLD WOMAN CONFINED TO BED AFTER KITTY CRASH, POLICE SILENT

HGP Nightly News – It is a miracle that 63-year-old Waveney Fernandes is alive. But she is confined to a bed. She can barely move. And one month after a motor vehicle accident shattered her arm and leg, there is still no charges or answers with regards to the accident that nearly took her life.

The 63-year-old woman lies confined to her bed, her body broken, her future uncertain. No one from the Guyana Police Force has provided an update on what happened that day publicly. No one from the alleged perpetrators camp has reached out. No government official has visited. However, investigators took Fernandes, in her bed ridden state, last week, back to the scene of the accident.

“I normally hold two jobs,” Fernandes told Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and MP Odessa Primus during a visit to her home on Sunday. “Now I can’t work at all.”

The accident occurred on February 11 along the Kitty public road. Fernandes was walking home from work when a car, reportedly driven by a businessman, struck her. But it wasn’t a direct hit. According to reports, the vehicle first collided with another car before careening into Fernandes.

The impact left her with a broken leg and a broken arm. Two limbs. Two jobs lost. Zero support received.

During the visit, Fernandes recounted the harrowing experience and the silence that followed. She has not been contacted by the businessman involved. She has not received any communication from government officials. She lies in bed, waiting for help that has not come.

Up to press time, the Guyana Police Force has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. No update on investigations. No word on whether charges will be filed. No clarity on what happened or who is responsible.

