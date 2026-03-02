GOVERNMENT FIRES UNDERPERFORMING BUILDERS AS 100 FAMILIES WAIT FOR SERVICED LOTS

HGP Nightly News – For nearly 1,000 families in Stewartville, the dream of a new home is just within reach. But for 100 of them, the dream has been delayed, and the government is pointing fingers at the contractors. The Ministry of Housing has confirmed that underperforming contractors responsible for infrastructure works in sections of Stewartville East and West, Region Three, have been terminated.

The works have been re-tendered, and new contracts to complete the projects will be issued shortly. In a Sunday press release, the ministry made clear that its focus remains squarely on delivering serviced house lots to Guyanese families, and that contractors who fail to deliver will not be tolerated.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry Vanessa Benn, Permanent Secretary Bishram Kuppen, and technical staff visited the area on Friday to assess the situation firsthand. What they found confirmed the delays affecting a significant number of allottees. According to Minister Benn, while many families already have access to their lands and some have begun construction, approximately 100 house lots remain impacted by the infrastructure delays.

The affected lots are spread across both Stewartville East and West: Lots 254–266 in the east, and Lots 433–472, 662–680, and 715–744 in the west. “We are closely monitoring contractors to ensure timely delivery of infrastructure,” Benn said. Underperforming contractors, she noted, have been repeatedly engaged on their obligations and reminded that failure to improve would result in termination.

That warning has now become action. The minister emphasized that the housing programme is ultimately about improving lives. Behind every lot number is a family eagerly awaiting access, pursuing better living conditions, and depending on the government to deliver on its promises.

With contracts terminated and works being re-tendered, the message from the ministry is clear: delays will no longer be accepted, and accountability is finally being enforced. For the 100 families still waiting, the hope is that the next set of contractors will deliver what the last ones could not.

