“THERE WAS NO SECOND MEETING” – HUGHES “THEY ENGAGED US ON LEGAL MATTERS, NOT POLITICS”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
195

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

Attorney-at-law and Alliance For Change (AFC) leader Nigel Hughes dismisses recent claims that businessman Azrudeen Mohamed is aligning with the AFC, calling the reports nothing more than “political mischief.”

The claims began circulating after Hughes was seen meeting with members of the Mohamed family. However, Hughes clarified that the meeting had nothing to do with politics and was strictly related to legal matters he handles professionally as an attorney.

“There is absolutely no political affiliation or alliance being formed between Azrudeen Mohamed and the AFC,” Hughes stated firmly.

He went on to caution against the spread of misinformation, especially as Guyana heads into a heated election season, stressing the importance of separating political speculation from legal representation.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
