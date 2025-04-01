ALMOST NINE MONTHS LATER, SIX YEAR OLD SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE HEAD,  MOTHER PLEADS FOR JUSTICE

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

Tragedy struck in Charlestown after a six-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained during a brazen shooting on Charles Street, involving two armed gunmen.

According to reports, the child was caught in the crossfire when the suspects opened fire in what is believed to have been a targeted attack. Eyewitnesses say the boy was in the vicinity when bullets began flying, sending residents into panic.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and the injured child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was receiving critical care. Unfortunately, he passed away despite the efforts of medical personnel.

The Guyana Police Force has since launched a full investigation into the shooting, and a manhunt is underway for the two suspects. Authorities are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information to come forward.

Residents of the area remain shaken by the tragedy, which has reignited concerns about gun violence and community safety.

