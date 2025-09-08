AFC ACCEPTS DEFEAT, CONGRATULATES ALI — BUT SLAMS MISUSE OF STATE RESOURCES

Monday, September 8, 2025
By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 8, 2025 – The Alliance for Change (AFC) has formally responded to the declaration of the 2025 General and Regional Election results, extending congratulations to President Dr. Irfaan Ali while at the same time highlighting lingering concerns about the conduct of the polls.

In a statement released Sunday, the AFC acknowledged that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has been declared the winner by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The party said it accepts the outcome, even though the electoral process, in its view, was “not without its challenges.”

The AFC pointed to the findings of international observer missions, particularly their criticisms of campaign finance rules and the alleged misuse of state resources during the elections. “We hope that their recommendations will be taken into account by GECOM and the new administration,” the statement read.

Despite its concerns, the party struck a conciliatory tone, thanking citizens across Guyana for turning out peacefully to cast their votes. “We express our sincere gratitude to everyone who was part of this process,” the AFC noted, adding that it remained committed to advocating for justice, equality, and equity for all citizens.

Over the past year, the AFC said it was inspired by its grassroots engagement across the country, calling its campaign a journey that strengthened bonds with the electorate. Looking ahead, the party pledged to hold the government accountable while continuing to push for good governance.

As Guyana turns the page on yet another election, the AFC’s acceptance of the results underscores a rare moment of consensus in a nation where elections often bring deep political rifts. Still, the party’s reminder about unchecked campaign financing and the abuse of state resources signals that the debate over fairness in Guyana’s democracy is far from over.

