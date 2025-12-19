MEGA-PROJECTS, MINI RESULTS: APNU QUESTIONS QUALITY, COSTS, AND CREDIBILITY OF PRESIDENT’S PLAN

HGP Nightly News: APNU, in its scathing critique of President Irfaan Ali’s recent national address, argues that beneath the sweeping promises of roads, bridges, and mega-projects lies a troubling pattern of poor planning, weak execution, and a lack of accountability.

While the President highlighted major infrastructure investments, APNU contends that his address ignored persistent quality failures, premature deterioration of projects, cost overruns, and the absence of consequences for underperforming contractors. According to the coalition, these omissions raise serious questions about whether public funds are delivering lasting value.

Pointing to the recently completed Heroes Highway, APNU noted that the roadway is already slated for rehabilitation due to flawed initial planning. Instead of overpasses to allow safe village traffic movement, additional lanes are now being proposed, a decision the coalition says will further endanger east-west travel for surrounding communities.

APNU also cited the delayed Bamia Primary School project and the troubled Belle Vue pump station, which it described as a failure in both contractor selection and execution. These, it argued, mirror earlier state project disasters such as the Skeldon Sugar Factory and the fibre-optic cable rollout, reinforcing concerns that quality issues are systemic rather than incidental.

On energy, APNU criticised what it called an unconvincing strategy. It argued that plans centred on Amaila Falls and limited solar additions fall short of supporting industrial diversification. The coalition further noted the absence of any reference to a second phase of the Gas-to-Energy project, suggesting quiet acknowledgement of earlier planning missteps.

According to APNU, its own approach prioritises a diversified energy mix, redundancy, renewable solutions for hinterland regions, and infrastructure designed for resilience rather than political spectacle.

ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION UNDER SCRUTINY

The President’s claim of 10 percent non-oil growth also came under fire. APNU argues that this growth is largely driven by construction activity directly tied to oil spending, not by the expansion of sustainable, productive sectors.

It further challenged claims of agricultural expansion, pointing to record poultry imports and a sugar refinery investment that bypassed GUYSUCO, leaving the state entity reliant on an annual subsidy exceeding $13 billion. APNU has called for disaggregated foreign investment data, genuine value-added production, and diversification strategies capable of surviving beyond the oil era.

YOUTH, WOMEN, AND INCLUSION

While the President referenced youth, women, and inclusion, APNU said large sections of the country remain neglected. Regions 5, 7, 8, 9, and 10 were cited as lacking training institutes, youth facilities, and economic hubs, despite repeated commitments.

The coalition also highlighted the condition of playgrounds across the country, many of which remain unsafe and neglected, contradicting claims of communities where children can “play freely.”

APNU pointed to its manifesto proposals for region-specific investments, enforceable inclusion targets, youth stipends, and women-focused economic empowerment programmes grounded in delivery rather than symbolism.

VALUES AND GOVERNANCE

On social issues, APNU acknowledged that the President referenced risks related to social media, gambling, narcotics, and social cohesion. However, it argued that the address offered no timelines, legislation, or enforcement mechanisms.

According to the coalition, value-based governance requires clear policy direction, not open-ended consultations without outcomes. APNU said its approach integrates social protection from “womb to tomb,” justice reform, civic responsibility, and the rebuilding of institutional trust.

“DELIVERY, NOT PERFORMANCE”

In its conclusion, APNU described the President’s address as reinforcing a familiar pattern: ambitious announcements detached from performance and a wish list framed as a development plan. The coalition questioned how many feasibility studies underpin the policies announced and warned against repeating failures seen in projects like Bamia and Belle Vue.

After five years of unprecedented oil revenues, APNU said Guyanese deserve quality, honesty, and delivery, not recycled promises.

The coalition also urged voters to remember what it described as the use of cash transfers as electoral bait. It cited the Because We Care grant, which was announced as $100,000 per child plus a $100,000 transportation grant, arguing that these promises were used to secure votes and then left unfulfilled after elections.

APNU reiterated that the President’s plan should have been presented in Parliament, not delivered before what it described as a largely handpicked political audience.

“Guyana needs governance that works,” the coalition said, calling for institutions that deliver and leadership rooted in fairness, transparency, and accountability rather than performance and presentation.

