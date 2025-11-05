Wednesday, November 5, 2025
“THE COLOUR OF RACE PART 2” RETURNS NOVEMBER 16 AT THE NATIONAL CULTURAL CENTRE — A NIGHT OF HILARITY, HEART, AND HARD TRUTHS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The much-anticipated stage production The Colour of Race – Part 2, written and directed by acclaimed playwright and actress Sonia Yarde, is set to light up the National Cultural Centre on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

This bold, witty, and emotionally charged play explores the enduring issue of race and identity in Guyana through laughter, love, and layered storytelling.

A Story Rooted in Realities and Relationships

At its core, The Colour of Race follows two families — one Indo-Guyanese and one Afro-Guyanese — whose children, Jairam and Michelle, fall deeply in love. Their relationship becomes the spark for explosive tensions between their mothers, Patsy and Sunita, as deep-seated prejudices and cultural pride clash in unexpected ways.

The sequel picks up where the original left off — with emotions running high and racial divides tested by love’s persistence. Audiences will be left wondering whether Jairam and Michelle’s bond can withstand the storm or whether family pressures will tear them apart.

From Festival Favorite to National Phenomenon

The Colour of Race first debuted in 2013 at the Merundoi Festival as a short play exploring unity and prejudice. Its powerful message led to a full-length version, which earned second place at the 2014 National Drama Festival.

In 2016, Part Two went on to win first place at the same festival, claiming the top prize of one million dollars and securing its legacy as one of Guyana’s most impactful theatrical works.

The play also featured prominently during Guyana’s 50th Jubilee celebrations, earning national acclaim and touring Berbice, where it connected with audiences beyond Georgetown.

A Must-See Production

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, the 2025 revival promises to be a night of hilarity, high emotion, and honest reflection.

The stellar cast includes:
Marisa Morgan-Bonie, Paul Budnah, Allia George, Micheal Ignatius, Anupa Samaroo, and Oceanna Hoppie, alongside newcomers Odessa Duncan, Ken Sahadeo, and Aaliyah David, all delivering powerhouse performances.

Tickets are affordably priced at $2,000, making it the perfect pre-holiday cultural outing for families and theatre lovers alike.

A Theatrical Experience Not to Miss

Through humor and heartbreak, The Colour of Race – Part 2 continues to challenge audiences to confront their biases and embrace unity.

As Sonia Yarde herself expressed, the play “is not about division — it’s about reflection, conversation, and connection through art.

So mark your calendars — November 16, 2025, promises to be an unforgettable evening at the National Cultural Centre as this award-winning production once again dares to ask:


What happens when love crosses the lines we draw?

Hgp Nightly News Staff
