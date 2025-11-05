Wednesday, November 5, 2025
SEVEN CHARGED WITH TERRORISM OVER DEADLY MOBIL GAS STATION EXPLOSION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Following the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street on October 26, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, seven individuals have been formally charged with terrorism in connection with the incident.

Those charged are Guyanese nationals:

  • Wayne Correia, 44
  • Ramesh Pramdeo, 51
  • Krystal LaCruz, 33

and Venezuelan nationals:

  • Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33
  • Jennifer Rodriguez, 33
  • Johnny Boodram, 27
  • Alexander Bettancourt, 44

The accused appeared before the court on Tuesday under tight security.

Police investigators say the probe remains active, as authorities work to determine the motive behind the explosion and whether the suspects are linked to a wider criminal network.

The tragic blast, which ripped through the busy commercial district, caused extensive damage to nearby structures and sent shockwaves through the capital.

Further details are expected following the court proceedings as the terrorism charges—among the most serious under Guyana’s laws—continue to develop.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
