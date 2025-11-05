Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HomeArticlesBOMBING SUSPECTS REMANDED AS COURT HEARS DETAILS OF DEADLY ATTACK
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

BOMBING SUSPECTS REMANDED AS COURT HEARS DETAILS OF DEADLY ATTACK

By HGPTV
0
253

GEORGETOWN – Several people were brought before the courts on Tuesday in connection with the October 26 bombing at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street, an explosion that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left Guyana reeling in grief and disbelief.

The deadly blast, which authorities described as a deliberate act of terror, has now led to sweeping terrorism charges against multiple suspects. At the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, 33-year-old Venezuelan Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 44-year-old Venezuelan Alexander Bettancourt, and 33-year-old Guyanese Krystal LaCruz were each charged with committing a terrorist act with intent to strike terror among the people of Guyana.

Prosecutors told the court that the trio allegedly aided and abetted each other in carrying out the attack, which they said threatened the country’s security and sovereignty. None of the accused were represented by attorneys when they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Also appearing in court was 27-year-old Venezuelan taxi driver Johnny Boodram, who police say operates out of the Double Standard Hotel. Boodram, however, maintained his innocence through his attorney, Mikhael Puran, who told the court that his client knew none of the other accused and had merely given LaCruz a ride on the day in question.

Puran described Boodram’s arrest as “an abuse of process,” arguing that police had failed to request an extension to detain him and had not followed proper procedure. He further claimed that a SIM card allegedly linked to his client had been purchased months before the bombing and had no connection to the crime.

Despite those arguments, the prosecution objected to bail for all four defendants, citing the seriousness of the charge and the potential risk to public safety. Magistrate McGusty agreed and ordered that they be remanded to prison until November 12, pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court, four other suspects, 51-year-old Guyanese Ramesh Pramdeo, 33-year-old Venezuelan Jennifer Rodriguez, 44-year-old Guyanese Wayne Correia, and another individual, were also charged with similar terrorism-related offences.

The group is expected to appear via Zoom hearing in Court Six as the case proceeds. The charges mark a major turn in an investigation that has gripped the nation. The Mobil Gas Station explosion, which tore through the busy Regent Street location and claimed the life of young Soraya, has been described as one of the most shocking acts of violence in recent memory.

As the legal proceedings begin, the public’s demand for answers, and justice, remains as strong as ever.

Previous article
“THE COLOUR OF RACE PART 2” RETURNS NOVEMBER 16 AT THE NATIONAL CULTURAL CENTRE — A NIGHT OF HILARITY, HEART, AND HARD TRUTHS
Next article
DEFENCE LAWYER SAYS THREE OTHERS ‘INNOCENT’ CHARGED IN DEADLY REGENT STREET BLAST
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“TOO RICH TO BE THIS POOR”: DANIELS SLAMS PPP OVER HARD...

Taxi driver robbed of vehicle, cellphone, cash by men armed with...