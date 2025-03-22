THE BATTLE AGAINST RACIAL DISCRIMINATION CAN ONLY BE WON WHEN PEOPLE OF COLOUR UNITE – IPADA-G CEO

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Newsroom

As Guyana joins the international community in observing the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IPADA-G) is raising critical concerns about racial inequality and systemic oppression that continue to affect citizens of colour.

According to IPADA-G, despite global and national efforts to promote equity, Afro-Guyanese, and other minority communities continue to live under systems of suppression and institutional marginalization, which hinder their social and economic advancement.

The group is using the occasion to call for more decisive legislative action, greater inclusivity in governance, and the dismantling of structures that perpetuate discrimination and inequality in both public and private sectors.

IPADA-G is also urging the public to recognize and confront racial injustices while pushing for policy reforms and educational initiatives that promote unity, dignity, and respect for all ethnic groups.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed annually on March 21 in remembrance of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in South Africa, where 69 peaceful protesters were killed during a demonstration against apartheid pass laws.

