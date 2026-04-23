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ATTORNEY GENERAL ANIL NANDLALL SHOULD BE THE STEWARD WHO UPHOLDS ALL LEGAL TENETS MAKING JUSTICE APPEAR TO BE SERVED – MP DUNCAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Alarm Bells for the Rule of Law”: MP Duncan Condemns AG Following CCJ Rebuke

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has issued a stinging condemnation of Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, following his recent “admonition” by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Duncan argues that the public dressing-down of Guyana’s chief legal officer by the region’s highest court is a “deafening” signal that the rule of law is being undermined by the very person sworn to protect it.

Speaking on the heels of the grueling CCJ hearing into the Mohamed extradition appeal, Duncan asserted that the Attorney General’s conduct has created a disturbing “state-above-the-law culture” that no amount of budget spending can fix.

The Paradox of Justice Reform

Duncan highlighted the massive financial investment being poured into the justice sector, contrasting it with what he describes as a lack of institutional integrity at the executive level.

  • 9.3 Billion Questions: The MP noted that Budget 2026 allots a staggering GY$9.3 billion to the justice sector—a massive increase intended to strengthen governance and the rule of law.
  • The “Grilling”: “While the treasury funds rule of law seminars, the AG is being grilled by the CCJ for potentially prejudicial remarks,” Duncan observed. He argued that it is a contradiction to fund legal systems with one hand while the executive undermines them with the other.
  • The Role of the Steward: Duncan maintained that the Attorney General should be the “steward” who upholds all legal tenets, ensuring that justice is not only done but is clearly seen to be done.

A Symptom of a Wider Crisis

The MP linked the AG’s conduct to Guyana’s declining performance in international governance metrics.

  • Corruption Perception: Duncan referenced the 2024 Corruption Perception Index, where Guyana’s score declined. He pointed out that Transparency International explicitly cited “attacks on dissenting voices” and a “lack of transparency” as driving factors.
  • PR vs. Law: “If the chief legal officer of Guyana cannot distinguish between executive public relations and judicial boundaries, no amount of money in the budget can buy institutional integrity,” Duncan stated emphatically.

Beyond the Budget

For MP Sherod Duncan, the legal battle involving Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed has exposed a deeper rot in the administration’s approach to the separation of powers. He warned that the attempt to overturn the Authority to Proceed (ATP) is not just a “legal spat,” but a test of whether Guyana’s executive branch believes it is accountable to the courts. As the CCJ begins its deliberations, Duncan’s message to the Guyanese public is clear: institutional integrity starts with the conduct of the Attorney General, not the size of the justice sector’s budget.

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