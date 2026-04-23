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ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HE WILL ‘EXERCISE RESTRAINT’ AFTER CCJ WARNING TO COUNSELS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Nandlall to “Exercise Restraint” Following CCJ Warning.

By: Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has announced a significant shift in his public approach to the high-profile extradition case involving Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed. Speaking on his weekly program, Issues in the News, on Tuesday night, the Attorney General confirmed he will now “exercise restraint” regarding his public commentary, following a direct caution from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The warning from the region’s highest court marks a pivotal moment in the legal battle, as the Mohameds continue to challenge the government’s attempt to extradite them to the United States on allegations of financial crimes.

The “Elephant in the Room”

The CCJ’s “admonition,” as Nandlall described it, came during a grueling five-hour hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. CCJ President Justice Winston Anderson addressed what he termed the “elephant in the room”—the frequent and often forceful public statements made by the Attorney General regarding the case.

  • Questioning “Best Practice”: The bench questioned whether it was appropriate for the State’s chief legal advisor to maintain a “running commentary” on a sub-judice matter. Justice Anderson noted a distinction between general political remarks and statements from the Attorney General that could potentially affect public confidence in the administration of justice.
  • Allegations of Bias: The Mohameds’ defense team, led by Fyard Hosein, SC, has centered their appeal on the claim that the “Authority to Proceed” (ATP) issued by the Minister of Home Affairs was “tainted by political bias,” citing the public criticisms from high-ranking government officials as evidence.

Nandlall’s Response: “Intellectually Exhilarating”

Despite the caution, the Attorney General spoke highly of the proceedings, describing the rigorous questioning from the CCJ judges as a stimulating legal exercise.

“I will exercise that restraint except to say that it was a very intellectually exhilarating and stimulating exercise—arguing and being grilled and being questioned,” Nandlall stated.

While he defended his previous remarks as being made within the context of a “heated political campaign” and in response to public interest, he signaled his “due adherence” to the court’s warning for the remainder of the deliberation period.

Status of the Case: The Stay Remains

The CCJ has reserved its ruling on the substantive appeal, and the legal “shield” protecting the Mohameds remains firmly in place.

  • Interim Stay Extended: The court has extended the interim stay on all extradition proceedings in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. This means the case cannot move forward locally until the CCJ delivers its final decision.
  • Deliberation: The judges are currently examining complex legal doctrines, including the “Doctrine of Necessity” and whether the issuance of an ATP is a purely administrative or a quasi-judicial act.

A Tense Wait for the Ruling

The Attorney General’s pivot to silence on the matter underscores the sensitivity of the case as it nears its final resolution. With the CCJ now in the deliberation phase, the “running commentary” that has defined this case for months is expected to go quiet. The region now waits for a ruling that will not only determine the fate of the Mohameds but will likely redefine the limits of executive commentary on active judicial matters in Guyana.

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