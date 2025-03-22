Saturday, March 22, 2025
GDF INVESTMENTS FOCUS ON SECURITY NOT WAR- PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

On Friday, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) commissioned its newly constructed Air Corps hangar, significantly boosting the country’s aerial operational capabilities and overall national security infrastructure.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Irfaan Ali emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Guyana’s defense mechanisms, particularly in light of evolving regional and global security challenges.

The President noted that the upgraded Air Corps facilities will enhance the GDF’s readiness and efficiency in carrying out aerial surveillance, humanitarian missions, and emergency response operations.

“We remain unwavering in our efforts to ensure that the GDF is fully equipped and operationally ready to defend our nation’s sovereignty and support national development,” President Ali stated.

The commissioning comes as the country invests in its defense and disaster response capabilities amid growing interest in Guyana’s territorial integrity and regional stability.

The Air Corps hangar is part of a broader government initiative to modernize the GDF, improve logistics and maintenance infrastructure, and foster inter-agency coordination.

Previous article
INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE FORESTS OBSERVED WITH MOUNTING CALLS FOR HEIGHTENED AWARENESS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
