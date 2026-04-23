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Three Arrested Hours After ECD Armed Robbery, Guns, Cash, Bikes Seized

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Caught in the Net: Three Arrested Hours After Brazen “Zesty Burger” Robbery

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

MON REPOS, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A swift and coordinated intelligence-led operation has resulted in the arrest of three men and the recovery of illegal firearms just hours after a violent robbery at a popular East Coast burger outlet. Investigators believe the captured trio belongs to a wider criminal network linked to a surge in recent robberies across the coast.

The attack took place at the Zesty Burger outlet along the Mon Repos Public Road on Tuesday night, April 21, as the owners were preparing to close for the day.

The “Zesty Burger” Ambush

At approximately 20:48 hrs, four men arrived at the establishment on motorcycles. The precision of the attack suggests the business had been under surveillance:

  • Kitchen Assault: One masked suspect, armed with a handgun, stormed the kitchen, shoving a victim to the ground before snatching an iPhone 15 Pro Max valued at $400,000.
  • Knifepoint Theft: Outside the building, a second suspect held another victim at knifepoint, relieving them of approximately $400,000 in cash.
  • The Escape: The four suspects fled the scene via the railway embankment. While no shots were fired, the victims were left deeply shaken by the encounter.

The 3:00 AM Takedown

Acting on rapid intelligence, ranks from Regional Divisions 4C (East Coast) and 4A (Georgetown) converged on a Robb Street, Georgetown, address at roughly 03:15 hrs on Wednesday morning. The raid caught the suspects by surprise, leading to the arrest of:

  1. Antonio Atwell (22): A construction worker.
  2. Joseph Dey (21): A security guard.
  3. Terrence Phill (25): A mason residing on D’Urban Street.

Arsenal and Loot Recovered

During a search of the Robb Street premises, police discovered what appears to be a “criminal headquarters,” uncovering a cache of weapons and suspected stolen property:

  • The Firearms: Two unlicensed 9mm pistols—a black Taurus (serial number filed off) and a silver/black Smith & Wesson (serial BZT 5107). Ranks also seized six magazines and 18 rounds of ammunition.
  • The Getaway Vehicles: Two XR motorcycles were seized, including one bearing registration CS 1130 and another without plates, matching the descriptions given by victims.
  • The Cache: Three knives (including one in a tactical casing), a Samsung phone, and $122,000 GYD plus $5 USD in cash were found.

A Growing Criminal Network

The arrest of Atwell, Dey, and Phill is being hailed as a significant victory for the Guyana Police Force in the ongoing battle against motorcycle-borne banditry. Investigators confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the trio is currently being processed as “persons of interest” in a string of other recent robberies across the East Coast and Georgetown. As the search continues for the fourth suspect, the swift resolution of the Zesty Burger case serves as a warning to those targeting small businesses during the late-night hours.

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