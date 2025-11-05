DEFENCE LAWYER SAYS THREE OTHERS ‘INNOCENT’ CHARGED IN DEADLY REGENT STREET BLAST

GEORGETOWN – The investigation into the October 26 explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, has expanded, with three additional people now facing terrorism-related charges.

The case continues to shock the nation as authorities move forward against those allegedly linked to the deadly blast. The new defendants, 51-year-old taxi driver Ramesh Pramdeo, 44-year-old part-time mechanic Wayne Correia, both Guyanese, and 33-year-old Venezuelan Jennifer Rodriguez, appeared virtually before Magistrate Alicia George at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

They were charged with aiding and abetting the main suspect, Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, also known as “Kenny,” in carrying out a terrorist act intended to threaten the security and sovereignty of Guyana. Representing Pramdeo and Correia, attorney Bernard Da Silva told the court that his clients are “innocent men” with no prior criminal records, caught up in a case that has taken on national proportions.

He explained that Pramdeo is a taxi driver and Correia a part-time mechanic, both engaged in their normal work when they were drawn into the investigation. According to Da Silva, Correia was in Pomeroon at the time of the explosion and only contacted Pramdeo to transport two Venezuelan nationals to a hotel on the East Bank of Essequibo.

The lawyer argued that neither man had any knowledge of the plan, saw any explosive device, or travelled to Georgetown in connection with the attack.“The evidence against them is weak,” Da Silva told the court, adding that both men are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

However, prosecutors pushed back firmly, objecting to bail for all three accused. They cited the gravity of the offence, the potential threat to national security, and the severe penalties associated with terrorism charges. The prosecution further claimed that the defence’s version of events was inaccurate, insisting that the accused were directly involved in planning the explosion.

The court also heard allegations that a boat used to transport the main suspect was later sold to one of the defendants.In delivering her decision, Magistrate Alicia George underscored the seriousness of the offence and the broader implications for public safety. She denied bail and ordered that all three accused be remanded to prison until November 24.

The new charges come just days after four other individuals, including Poedemo himself, were remanded on similar terrorism-related offences in connection with the same explosion. The case has gripped national attention, as citizens continue to mourn the loss of young Soraya and demand justice for an act that has shaken Guyana to its core.

