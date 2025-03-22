ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…PROSECUTION WITNESS FACES INTENSE SCRUTINY ON DAY SIX

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

Day six of the high-profile election fraud trial unfolded with heightened drama and legal intensity as Rosalinda Rasul, a key prosecution witness, returned to the stand for continued cross-examination by renowned defense attorney Nigel Hughes.

The courtroom was packed as spectators, members of the legal fraternity, and political observers watched closely. At the same time, Hughes methodically challenged Rasul’s credibility and recollection of events surrounding the 2020 General and Regional Elections. The cross-examination centered on the accuracy of Rasul’s prior statements and affidavits, with Hughes raising questions about potential political bias and inconsistencies in her testimony.

During the proceedings, Rasul appeared composed but was visibly under pressure as Hughes pressed her on details regarding her observer role and interactions with key electoral documents. The defense aims to discredit her version of events, which has been central to the prosecution’s narrative alleging misconduct during the tabulation of votes in Region Four.

Legal analysts say the outcome of this trial could have wide-ranging implications for electoral integrity and public trust in Guyana’s democratic institutions. The trial, which has already sparked nationwide debate, continues to draw attention due to the politically sensitive nature of the charges and the high-profile individuals involved.

Local and international observers closely watch the case, and the prosecution and defense are expected to present more pivotal testimony in the coming days.

Stay with HGPTV Nightly News for continuing coverage as this landmark trial unfolds.

Like this: Like Loading...