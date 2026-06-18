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Norton Rejects Mohamed’s Proposed Gecom Appointments

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A major constitutional and political dispute has erupted over the composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), pitting newly minted Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed against A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Chairman Aubrey Norton over the proposed removal and replacement of three sitting commissioners.

The operational conflict ignited after Opposition Leader Mohamed formally dispatched a letter dated June 10, 2026, to APNU Chairman Norton. In the correspondence, Mohamed contended that the appointments of current opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioners—Charles Corbin, Desmond Trotman, and Vincent Alexander—no longer reflect the current parliamentary opposition configuration and must be replaced to restore balance.

Following the seismic political shifts on the local landscape, Mohamed argued that the foundational, constitutional objective behind opposition involvement in GECOM is to guarantee meaningful representation and public confidence within the electoral machinery. Because the legislative balance of power in the National Assembly has completely evolved since these commissioners were initially installed, Mohamed asserted their mandate has expired by operation of law.

The Opposition Leader disclosed that he is actively preparing to advise President Irfaan Ali to clear the bench and appoint three new opposition-nominated commissioners. Mohamed revealed a preliminary roster of nominees under high-level consideration, featuring Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde alongside prominent attorneys-at-law Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva.

While stressing that these names remain tentative, Mohamed officially invited APNU and other minor opposition stakeholders to submit alternative nominees before Friday, June 19, 2026, proposing a collaborative consultative assembly later this month before transmitting a finalized list to the President and the GECOM Secretariat.

However, APNU Chairman Aubrey Norton has categorically and fiercely rejected Mohamed’s executive maneuvering. In a sharply worded legal rebuttal, Norton described the entire premise of the Opposition Leader’s proposal as “fundamentally flawed both in fact and in law.”

Norton countered that there are currently no legal vacancies within the seven-member regulatory body. He maintained that the Constitution of Guyana contains absolutely zero provisions allowing for the automatic termination or arbitrary recall of sitting commissioners merely because a shift occurs in opposition leadership or parliamentary seating.

The APNU Chairman insisted that Mohamed’s reliance on Articles 161 and 161(3)(b) of the Constitution is legally misplaced. Norton argued that those specific clauses dictate the strict mechanics of initial appointments, not the systematic removal or replacement of active, non-resigned incumbent commissioners. Under the historic 2001 constitutional amendments, the clause requiring commissioners to automatically vacate their posts post-election was intentionally repealed, making GECOM a permanent institutional body.

Characterizing Mohamed’s interpretation of an automatic vacancy as an unprecedented overreach unsupported by any constitutional provision, judicial authority, or established parliamentary practice, Norton warned of severe systemic consequences. Accepting such an argument, Norton reasoned, would set a dangerous and highly volatile precedent where every successive change in opposition leadership could trigger a wholesale purging of GECOM commissioners, effectively decimating the stability, independence, and structural credibility of the electoral commission.

Norton concluded his rebuttal by advising that any discussions regarding altering the tenure or institutional selection framework of commissioners must instead be tabled before the newly convened Constitutional Reform Commission, rather than being forced through an incorrect and unilateral reading of the supreme law.

With Mohamed pressing ahead with his June 19 nominee deadline and Norton entirely boycotting the administrative validity of the process, the gridlock appears headed for an immediate stalemate that will likely require definitive legal clarification from the High Court.

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