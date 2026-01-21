SPEAKER CROSSED THE LINE, SAYS TODD, DEFENDS ROLE OF DIPLOMATS

Wednesday, January 21, 2026
HGP Nightly News – Attorney-at-Law and Member of Parliament Dexter Todd has taken aim at Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, pushing back strongly against the Speaker’s recent remarks directed at the United States and Canadian Ambassadors.

Todd rejected claims that the diplomats were interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, arguing instead that their comments were rooted in support for Guyana’s constitutional framework. He said the call for the appointment of a Leader of the Opposition was not political meddling, but a reminder of a constitutional requirement that remains unfulfilled.

According to Todd, the position is not discretionary and its prolonged vacancy has left a critical gap in the country’s democratic architecture. The opposition MP stressed that governance in Guyana cannot rest solely on the authority of the President or the Executive.

He described the Office of the Leader of the Opposition as a central pillar of parliamentary democracy, warning that leaving it vacant weakens institutional balance and undermines constitutional completeness. While acknowledging that the Speaker, as an individual, is entitled to personal views, Todd cautioned that those opinions must never supersede constitutional obligations when expressed from the Chair.

He said it was deeply concerning to see the presiding officer of the National Assembly appear to justify what he described as an undemocratic and unconstitutional posture. Todd emphasised that the Speaker’s primary responsibility is to protect the integrity of Parliament and enforce its rules, not to act in ways that obstruct the Constitution that gives the Assembly its authority in the first place.

With tensions continuing to rise inside and outside the National Assembly, Todd warned that Guyana is entering what he termed “interesting times.” He urged both elected officials and citizens to remain vigilant, arguing that democratic safeguards can erode quickly if left undefended.

He concluded that respect for the Constitution must always take precedence over political strategy or personal agendas, not to satisfy international observers, but to uphold the democratic rights and expectations of the Guyanese people.

