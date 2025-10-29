SOL GUYANA LAUNCHES INTERNAL REVIEW AFTER DEADLY GAS STATION EXPLOSION

GEORGETOWN — Sol Guyana Inc., the authorized distributor of Mobil fuels, has broken its silence following Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Regent Street Service Station in Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several others injured.

In a statement issued Monday, the company expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, extending condolences to Soraya’s family and sympathy to all those affected. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family of young Soraya Bourne who lost her life, and our heartfelt thoughts remain with all those injured or affected,” the statement read.

The company also commended the Guyana Fire Service, Police Force, and other first responders for what it described as a swift and professional reaction to the late-evening blast. Authorities have since confirmed that the incident is being treated as a criminal act. The Guyana Police Force reported that the prime suspect, identified as a Venezuelan national, has been taken into custody and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say the suspect allegedly entered Guyana illegally on the morning of the explosion and planted an improvised explosive device near the station’s gas storage area. Sol Guyana said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement and the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is leading the official investigation.

The company also disclosed that it has launched an internal review in collaboration with the retailer who operates the station, to determine any additional safety implications and ensure compliance with operational standards.

“We recognize the public concern surrounding this devastating incident and reaffirm that the safety and well-being of our team, customers, and community remain our top priority,” Sol Guyana said, urging the public to follow official safety guidance and avoid the affected area while the investigation continues.

The explosion, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on October 26, caused extensive damage to the Mobil minimart and several nearby buildings and vehicles. Investigators believe the blast was deliberate, describing it as one of the most significant criminal incidents in recent years. Sol Guyana assured the public that it will continue to share verified updates as they become available.

Like this: Like Loading...