Wednesday, October 29, 2025
DEADLY GAS STATION EXPLOSION:PRIME SUSPECT ARRESTED, CLOTHING WORN BY THE BOMBER FOUND

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |


Hours after announcing a $5 million reward for information leading to the capture of the terrorism suspect linked to Sunday night’s Mobil Gas Station bombing, police have arrested the main suspect at Vergenoegen Sideline Dam, East Bank Essequibo.
The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday confirmed that Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, the prime suspect in the Regent Street gas station explosion, was arrested during a coordinated operation.

The arrest took place at Vergenoegen Sideline Dam, following intensive intelligence-led work involving multiple police divisions.

Three other individuals—including a male Venezuelan national—were taken into custody on Monday as part of the ongoing probe.

According to police sources, the breakthrough came after investigators analyzed CCTV footage and intelligence reports, which led to the interception of a silver motorcar believed to have been used to transport one of the suspects.

During follow-up searches on Tuesday morning, investigators also recovered clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect when he allegedly planted the explosives at the Mobil Fuel Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

The items were found at a location in Region Three, where police conducted several additional searches as part of their widening investigation.

A specialized team of officers has since been deployed to Region Three to support the ongoing operations.

The October 26 explosion claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others seriously injured, after two black plastic bags believed to contain explosives detonated near the gas station’s propane cylinders.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public to share any information that may assist the investigation by contacting the nearest police station or calling 911.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
