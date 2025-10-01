Wednesday, October 1, 2025
GOVERNMENT TARGETS STABROEK MARKET FILTH IN NIGHT-TIME CITY CLEAN UP

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – October 1, 2025 – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has kicked off a comprehensive, citywide cleanup campaign, with senior officials taking to the streets on Tuesday evening in a highly visible effort to tackle urban blight. The move signals an intensification of the government’s ambitious national beautification project.

Leading the charge was Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, accompanied by Minister within the Ministry, Pauline Sukhai, and a battalion of top brass, including Director General Anand Persaud and Permanent Secretary Miguel Choo-Kang.

The ministerial contingent focused their attention on the notoriously busy Stabroek Market, visiting after 6:00 PM to engage directly with vendors still operating in the area. This was a crucial opportunity for the officials to gather first-hand information on the persistent sanitation problems plaguing the commercial hub.

Vendors reportedly confirmed their willingness to maintain a clean environment but pointed the finger directly at systemic issues. They explained that the lack of adequate resources and proper facilities for garbage disposal remains the most significant hurdle. The vendors were confident that with the necessary support from the Ministry, littering in and around the market could be drastically reduced.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed the urgency of the initiative. “This activity marks the beginning of intensified efforts to restore and maintain cleanliness across Georgetown, reinforcing the Government’s wider vision of a more beautiful, safe, and sustainable environment for all citizens,” the statement read. The Ministry pledged to continue working collaboratively with vendors, residents, and stakeholders to ensure every community is properly equipped with the resources needed to sustain proper waste management practices.

