POLICE ON HIGH ALERT AS GOV’T MOVES TO TIGHTEN BORDERS AFTER BOMBING

GEORGETOWN — The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced sweeping national security measures following Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown, which authorities have classified as a terrorist attack. The blast, allegedly carried out by Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne, injured several others, and caused massive structural damage to nearby properties.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken said Joint Services patrols have been intensified across the country, and border security has been reinforced as investigators continue to uncover the details behind the attack. “This was not an isolated act,” Hicken said, noting that the investigation has expanded to include both Venezuelan and Guyanese nationals suspected of assisting Peodomo.

Police confirmed that Peodomo, who is allegedly affiliated with Venezuela’s notorious “R Organization” (Organización R) gang, entered Guyana illegally by boat on the morning of October 26. Later that evening, he allegedly planted and remotely detonated an explosive device at the busy service station.

Peodomo was arrested two days later at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, during a coordinated operation involving multiple security agencies. Investigators say he has since confessed to the bombing, telling authorities that the device was smuggled from Venezuela and activated using a switch.

Nine additional suspects are now in custody as part of an ongoing probe into whether the attack was part of a wider criminal or terror network.

The move follows a string of recent explosions, including incidents at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and a GPL substation, that have raised concerns about regional infiltration and Guyana’s exposure to transnational threats.

