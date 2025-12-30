SHOTS SHATTER EARLY MORNING CALM: BAMIA MAN GUNNED DOWN INSIDE ZINC HOUSE

HGP Nightly News – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man during the early hours of Tuesday morning along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dead is Dion Shawn Ramdyhan, a bus driver and poultry farmer of Bamia.According to police, the incident occurred at about 02:30 hrs on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Initial enquiries revealed that Ramdyhan was inside a small zinc-structure house when loud explosions, believed to be gunshots, were reportedly heard by residents in the area.

Moments later, Ramdyhan was found motionless inside the structure, suffering from what investigators believe to be fatal gunshot injuries.

Police ranks responded to the scene and secured the area as investigations commenced. No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the killing.

The quiet highway community was left shaken by the sudden violence, as detectives continue to piece together what led to the fatal shooting in the early morning hours.

Police have indicated that investigations remain ongoing and that further details will be released as more information becomes available.

