Tuesday, December 30, 2025
ROBBERY TURNS DEADLY: TEEN AND TWO MEN HELD IN MURDER OF CHEN YONGPING

HGP Nightly News – A carefully planned early-morning robbery ended in bloodshed at Cumberland, East Canje, police say, with three males including a teenager now admitting their involvement in the killing of 61-year-old Chinese national Chen Yongping.

In an official statement, police confirmed that the suspects a 17-year-old from Bun Bush Dam, Canje, and two 29-year-old men from the Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme were arrested, cautioned, and interviewed. During those interviews, investigators say all three admitted to their roles in the robbery that resulted in Chen’s death.

According to police, the fatal attack occurred on Monday, December 22, 2025, at about 05:00 hrs, shortly after Chen and his 32-year-old son returned home from the Port Mourant Market. The pair had reportedly travelled to the market to purchase cassava for their small chips-manufacturing business, unaware they were about to walk into a violent ambush.

Police said that as the men drove into their yard at Cumberland, they were attacked. Both victims were robbed of cash and cellular phones valued at more than $1 million before being rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Chen later succumbed to his injuries, while his son was treated and subsequently discharged.

While investigators have not released full operational details publicly, police say they have since reconstructed how the robbery was allegedly planned and carried out.Information obtained during the probe indicates that the robbery was allegedly planned the day before it was executed.

Police say the two older suspects reportedly contacted the teenager and invited him to participate. According to investigators, on the morning of the attack, shortly after 05:30 hrs, the 17-year-old was picked up and taken near the victims’ home. He was allegedly instructed to remain some distance away to act as a lookout, while the two older suspects entered the yard and carried out the robbery.

Police confirmed that all three suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. Video-recorded interviews were conducted as part of the probe, and charges are expected to be laid once legal advice is obtained.

