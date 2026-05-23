“False and Irresponsible” — Ekaa Hrim Breaks Silence, Produces Tax Records to Refute Quarry Slavery Claims

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a high-stakes corporate counter-offensive, Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management has broken its silence, firing back with a comprehensive public defense against explosive allegations of labor exploitation, modern-day slavery, and human rights violations involving 38 Indian nationals at its Batavia, Region Seven quarry.

During a meticulously detailed media briefing on Thursday afternoon, company representative Carl Methuvel flatly rejected the narratives circulating in the public domain. Flanked by legal counsel and projecting corporate ledgers onto a presentation screen, Methuvel described the accusations as malicious fabrications intended to damage the reputation of the US$10 million investment.

The Paper Trail: GRA and NIS Compliance

Moving to dismantle claims that the company operates an unregulated, off-grid sweatshop in the interior, Ekaa Hrim’s management team presented active documentation tracking their historical compliance with Guyana’s financial frameworks.

The company displayed extensive records of monthly statutory remittances that have been successfully paid since the very inception of its quarrying operations.

“Ekaa Hrim has continued to make all statutory remittances to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in strict accordance with our corporate obligations,” Methuvel stated, pointing to the active projector files. “The records speak for themselves—these men were fully integrated into our legal payroll system, receiving full benefits under Guyanese law.”

Catering to Dietary Needs: The Specialized Indian Chef

Addressing the highly publicized complaints regarding poor living conditions and the alleged starvation of Hindu workers who follow strict vegetarian diets, the company claimed its welfare management was entirely misconstrued.

Methuvel revealed that Ekaa Hrim had gone so far as to import specialized culinary staff from the subcontinent to ensure the expat workforce felt insulated from the radical change in the environment.

Customized Meal Planning: The company engaged a professional chef directly from India to run the Batavia kitchen facility.

The company engaged a professional chef directly from India to run the Batavia kitchen facility. Dietary Consultation: Menus were planned in direct, documented consultation with the employees to actively mirror their specific regional tastes, nutritional baselines, and religious dietary restrictions.

Menus were planned in direct, documented consultation with the employees to actively mirror their specific regional tastes, nutritional baselines, and religious dietary restrictions. Asset Allocation: Management maintains that fresh, varied rations were distributed to the camp daily, at no cost to the workforce.

The Freedom of Movement Disconnection

The most legally pressing defense raised by Ekaa Hrim centered on the severe accusation of human trafficking and forced confinement via passport confiscation. While Labour Minister Keoma Griffith stated earlier that he had to issue an explicit deadline for the immediate return of the workers’ travel documents, the company’s internal narrative tells a completely different story.

“These allegations are completely false, deeply irresponsible, and a direct affront to the dignity of the very employees they purport to defend,” Methuvel declared defensively. “Every single individual employed at our Region Seven operations was engaged under a completely voluntary, written employment contract. No employee was ever compelled, coerced, or forced to remain at the mining site against their will. They were entirely free to leave.”

A Widening Framework of State Scrutiny

Despite the company’s aggressive production of tax vouchers, compliance certificates, and catering logs, central government regulators are not closing the file.

The Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, and immigration enforcement arms are continuing their forensic deep-dive into the company’s underlying employment contracts. Investigators are paying specific attention to the legality of the US$5,000 “termination penalty” clauses and un-itemized salary deductions reported by the workers before their evacuation from the Batavia site.

Ekaa Hrim executives reiterated their commitment to fully cooperate with state actors, maintaining that a fair audit will ultimately vindicate the corporation and expose the political theater driving the controversy.