GUYANA STILL STRUGGLES WITH ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE AFTER 60 YEARS – DR.TODD

“Where is the Economic Independence?” — MP Dr. Dexter Todd Flags Working-Class Struggle Amid 60th Anniversary Launch

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – As central government agencies roll out a heavily state-funded calendar of cultural festivities to mark Guyana’s historic 60th Independence Anniversary on May 26, the political opposition is calling out what it describes as a profound, troubling disconnect between executive rhetoric and the daily material realities of the Guyanese working class.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News on Friday, May 22, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament and prominent constitutional attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, asserted that ordinary citizens are completely unenthusiastic about the upcoming diamond jubilee celebrations. Todd argued that true national sovereignty cannot be decoupled from individual economic security, noting that the administration’s flagship policies have systematically failed to transition oil-backed GDP growth into micro-economic relief for the average household.

Dismantling the “One Guyana” Moniker

Dr. Todd directed sharp criticism at the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s foundational governance slogan, accusing senior cabinet ministers of using public-relations branding to deliberately mask deepening socio-economic disparities.

“The government constantly promulgates this idea of a ‘One Guyana,’ but if you look closely at all of their actual policies, if you look at their executive stance, it is clearly not an all-inclusive approach,” Dr. Todd, MP, observed defensively. “The current regime continues to actively shy away from confronting the real structural issues that are directly squeezing our domestic working class at this exact juncture.”

The opposition parliamentarian noted that a significant portion of the electorate feels entirely alienated from the state’s official celebratory schedule because the financial baseline for surviving in the capital city and rural communities has grown increasingly hostile.

The Minibus Crisis as an Economic Barometer

To anchor his analysis in ground-level economics, Dr. Todd pointed directly to the ongoing transport standoff gripping the country. Just 24 hours earlier, dozens of Route 32 minibus operators parked their buses at the Square of the Revolution, staging a mass protest to demand a formal overhaul of the public transportation fare structure, which has remained entirely frozen since 2017.

Todd argued that the drivers’ calls for fare hikes are not driven by corporate greed, but are a natural, reactive defense mechanism against runaway market inflation:

The Subsidy Failure: The MP contended that the administration’s localized interventions—such as fuel tax waivers—have failed to offset broader operational inflation, leaving operators to shoulder 100% of their maintenance overheads out of basic fare revenues.

The MP contended that the administration’s localized interventions—such as fuel tax waivers—have failed to offset broader operational inflation, leaving operators to shoulder 100% of their maintenance overheads out of basic fare revenues. The Hardware Squeeze: High baseline costs for vehicle tires, suspension hardware (such as ball joints), lubricants, and specialized mechanical labor continue to erode the livelihoods of transport providers.

“When we talk about the high cost of living, this is a very real issue, and it is clearly evidenced by the pressures currently breaking our local transportation providers,” Todd reasoned. “There has been absolutely no structural initiative from the executive branch designed to truly bring down or assist our people in this whole quest against the high cost of living.”

Redefining Independence as Financial Freedom

The APNU legal point man concluded his brief by reminding the state that patriotism cannot be artificially manufactured through national concerts or heritage exhibitions when citizens are struggling to afford basic nutritional and utility basics. He emphasized that the true measure of 60 years of post-colonial self-governance must be measured at the kitchen table, not by multi-billion-dollar macro indicators.

“To this end, citizens will simply not be enthused by independence celebrations if they are not given a legitimate, day-to-day reason to actually feel independent,” Dr. Todd stated flatly. “When the government talks about the celebration of 60 years, our unyielding position has been: let us talk honestly about economic independence. The hard truth is that our people are still profoundly struggling on the ground.”

Todd’s scathing socio-economic critique arrives during an incredibly tense legislative week in the capital, heavily reinforcing concurrent arguments made by ALP Leader Simona Broomes and FGM representatives, who continue to question how the executive branch can ethically host mass national celebrations while keeping the doors to the National Assembly locked for over 90 days.