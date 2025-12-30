Tuesday, December 30, 2025
GUNMEN STORM MINING CAMP AT REGION 7, WORKERS BEATEN, RAW GOLD STOLEN

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Police are investigating a robbery under arms following a brazen attack on a mining camp along the Cuyuni River in Region Seven.

The incident was reported by a 58-year-old Brazilian national, a gold miner of 68 Backdam, and is said to have occurred between approximately 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 26.

According to police, three masked men armed with firearms stormed the mining camp, holding workers at gunpoint before escaping with an undetermined quantity of raw gold. Investigators said the suspects were dressed in camouflage clothing and communicated in a mix of English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

During the ordeal, the miner and several workers were allegedly assaulted, with reports indicating they were struck with firearms and stomped by the attackers.

The injured men were later escorted out of the interior and transported to the Bartica Hospital, where they received medical attention. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

A source told Nightly News that one of the suspects was captured on surveillance camera footage days before the attack, allegedly conducting reconnaissance at a shop in the area prior to the robbery.

Police have indicated that a team of investigators is expected to travel to the mining location as part of ongoing inquiries. Efforts are also underway to locate and apprehend the suspects, who are believed to be known to law enforcement.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

