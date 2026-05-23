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PRESIDENT SAYS BIG CHANGES SOON AT GUYSUCO MANAGEMENT LEVEL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Results or Replacement” — President Ali Signals Impending Shake-Up at GuySuCo Over Estate Underperformance

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Dr. Irfaan Ali has issued a stern ultimatum to the directorate of the state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), signaling that a major management shake-up is imminent at estates failing to meet strict production and performance benchmarks.

Speaking during a comprehensive press conference, the Head of State made it clear that while his administration remains firmly committed to injecting billions in state funds to revitalize the traditional sector, the era of tolerating administrative excuses and missed agricultural targets is officially over.

Moving From Dialogue to Decisive Action

The President’s blunt warning arrives as GuySuCo faces mounting pressure to justify continuous state bailouts and recapitalization budgets. In the 2026 National Budget, the sector received substantial capital backing to boost national sugar production to a targeted 100,000 metric tonnes through aggressive field mechanization and factory upgrades.

However, deep-rooted operational inefficiencies at certain grinding locations have hampered the industry’s recovery, prompting the executive branch to shift from oversight to active intervention.

“You will definitely see action on some of these estates that have not performed,” President Ali told reporters. “There must be—especially at the senior management level, the head office, and across these specific locations—some major rationalization. Continued underperformance will not be ignored.”

The President emphasized that the planned restructuring will not be localized to fields and processing floors but will zoom directly into the upper echelons of the corporation’s leadership, including:

  • The Head Office Hierarchy: Streamlining executive bureaucracies to eliminate costly operational delays.
  • Estate-Level Leadership: Replacing non-performing estate managers with data-driven agricultural administrators.
  • Operational Alignment: Rationalizing core human resource and logistics chains to maximize juice extraction and field yields.

A Managed Transition to Structural Efficiency

To ensure the sweeping administrative corrections do not inadvertently cause labor anxieties or ground-level disruptions, President Ali noted that the restructuring matrix will be rolled out via structured institutional dialogues.

“I believe that we will move to a phase of having targeted discussions, of course, with the recognized unions and relevant stakeholders on aspects of ownership, structure, and accountability,” the President explained.

The Head of State noted that the primary objective is to execute a smooth, calculated transition that strengthens corporate efficiency without creating sudden leadership gaps that could stall ongoing harvesting and grinding operations.

The Pressure to Modernize

GuySuCo’s current modernization roadmap—which includes a mandate to mechanize more than 50% of the industry’s field cultivation through billet cutters and mechanical planters by the close of 2026—demands a highly agile management team. With the state currently investing heavily in replacing critical factory components like turbines, rollers, and conveyor systems across the remaining grinding estates, the government is demanding a corresponding shift in management accountability.

By targeting non-performing senior personnel, the central government aims to dismantle legacy bureaucratic structures, ensuring that every dollar of state investment translates into reduced production costs, higher export volumes, and long-term financial viability for the thousands of families dependent on the historic sugar belt.

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