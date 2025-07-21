Monday, July 21, 2025
“SHE DIDN’T ANSWER MY CALLS”: MAN ADMITS TO KILLING CHILD-MOTHER AT WEDDING

By HGPTV
LINDEN, GUYANA – Murder suspect Shaka Phillips, known as “Concrete Man,” has confessed to the brutal killing of 26-year-old Linden school teacher and mother of three, Jenel Pollydore.

Police say the 21-year-old, who shares a child with Pollydore, admitted during questioning that he shot her during a confrontation at a wedding reception on July 19 at the R&R Hotel in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to investigators, Phillips told them he had been calling Jenel’s phone and became enraged when she didn’t answer. He said he went to the venue and saw her speaking with a man, which led to an argument.

He claimed he became upset, pulled a gun from his shoulder bag, and shot her. Phillips told investigators that after Jenel ran into the hotel yard, he chased her and fired again, hitting her a second time.

She collapsed in the yard, and he fled the scene on a bicycle. He later admitted to throwing the weapon into the Demerara River at Adams Boat Landing.

Due to high tides on Sunday, investigators were unable to recover the weapon.

Phillips’ confession was both video and audio recorded. Statements have also been obtained from eyewitnesses as police continue their investigation.

