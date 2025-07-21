DJ AND SELECTOR REMANDED OVER RAGHOO’S BAR INCIDENT

EAST BANK DEMERARA – Two entertainment workers, a DJ and a music selector, were on Monday charged in connection with the disturbing sexual assault incident that reportedly took place at Raghoo’s Bar, Soesdyke, earlier this month.

Leon Defreitas, a 36-year-old DJ from Kuru Kururu, and 30-year-old Ryan Rajnarine, a music selector and office assistant from Soesdyke Back Road, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Friendship Magistrate’s Court.

The charge? Inciting an act of sexual penetration without consent. The charge stems from a July 13, 2025 incident involving a female victim and a third man, Barry Sullivan, who remains on the run and is the subject of an active Police Wanted Bulletin.

Investigators allege that Defreitas and Rajnarine encouraged Sullivan to carry out the act during an event at Raghoo’s Bar, a popular nightlife spot along the Soesdyke Public Road.

The case has sparked outrage online and reignited concerns about safety at nightlife venues, where alcohol and music often create a dangerous mix when accountability is lacking.

Both accused men were not required to plead and were remanded to prison until August 18, 2025, when the matter will return to court for disclosure.

The Police Legal Advisor has signed off on the charges after reviewing the evidence, which reportedly includes surveillance footage and witness statements.

The public continues to demand answers and swift justice as the search for Sullivan intensifies.

Meanwhile, Raghoo’s Bar has not publicly responded to the incident, and questions remain about whether the establishment will face any scrutiny or sanctions.

Investigations are ongoing.

