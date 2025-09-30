Wednesday, October 1, 2025
LOCAL CONTENT LAW PUTS GUYANESE AT THE HEART OF OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 30, 2025 – Guyana’s fast-rising oil and gas sector is no longer just about foreign giants. With the passage of the Local Content Act in 2021, thousands of Guyanese are now directly involved in shaping the industry’s growth.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat revealed that more than 14,000 citizens are benefitting from jobs and services tied to petroleum, from offshore technical roles to onshore support in logistics, catering, transportation, and administration.

He explained that in many countries, international companies build their own closed ecosystems, leaving locals on the sidelines. “What we’ve done differently is make sure Guyanese businesses and workers get first preference,” Bharrat said during an appearance on the Starting Point podcast.

The law’s impact has been tangible, about 7,000 Guyanese have been trained and employed directly in the industry, while another 7,000 are engaged indirectly through supporting sectors. This shift has given local businesses leverage to negotiate stronger partnerships with international companies, while also driving technology transfer and skills development across the workforce.

Bharrat credited the framework’s success to the current administration’s approach to managing the oil sector, pointing to what he described as “decisive, strong, visionary leadership.” He argued that the boom in opportunities and Guyana’s rise as the world’s fastest-growing economy were not accidents of oil discovery, but the result of deliberate choices designed to make citizens full participants in the nation’s economic transformation.

HGPTV
