PAUL WILLIAMS SLAMS PPP/C OVER ADRIANA YOUNGE CASE, FORCE MISMANAGEMENT

EAST COAST DEMERARA — Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Paul Williams has launched a blistering attack on the PPP/C administration, accusing it of reducing the Guyana Police Force to political puppetry and mishandling one of the most sensitive investigations in recent memory, the death of Adriana Younge.

Speaking at an APNU rally on the East Coast, Williams said the lack of progress and transparency in the Younge case was not surprising, given what he described as the complete collapse of professionalism and independence within the police force under the current government.

“You can see definitely where the force has come to,” Williams told supporters. “They have destroyed every fabric of the culture that was built by our predecessors. They’ve burned bridges with those retired senior officers who could have still lent a helping hand in guiding the force through difficult circumstances. But no, they only want people they can control. Puppets who will carry out their political instructions.”

His comments follow weeks of mounting public pressure on the Guyana Police Force to provide answers in the death of Adriana Younge, a young woman whose case has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about how the force handles gender-based violence and deaths involving women.

Despite intense media coverage and calls from advocacy groups, there has been little movement in the investigation.Williams, who previously served as Crime Chief, Acting Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, has been an increasingly vocal critic of the PPP/C’s management of law enforcement.

His recent statements at APNU campaign events, where he also alleged that he was sidelined for the top police post because of his refusal to be corrupt, have added weight to the opposition’s growing message about institutional breakdown and political interference.

The former top cop also accused the administration of alienating experienced law enforcement professionals, both retired and serving, who could otherwise strengthen the force.

“They don’t want expertise or accountability. They want blind loyalty,” he charged. “And still you want to see those people serving you?” The APNU campaign has made institutional reform, especially in the police force and judiciary, one of its central promises.

Williams’ voice, as a former senior officer with over three decades of service, is being used to reinforce that message, and to highlight what the coalition says is a pattern of cover-ups, weak investigations, and politicisation of justice under the current government.

As the September 1 elections approach, the handling of cases like Adriana Younge’s could become a flashpoint in the national conversation, especially among voters demanding accountability, transparency, and an end to political interference in law enforcement.

