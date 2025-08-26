“SECURITY FORCES ARE READY TO TAKE ON ANYONE WHO TRIES TO DISRUPT THE PEACEFUL POLLS” – JAGDEO

PPP General Secretary Assures Security Readiness Ahead of Elections

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News.

At Sunday’s People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) rally in Stewartville, General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo assured supporters that Guyana’s joint security services are fully prepared to prevent and respond to any disruptions during and after the September 1 general and regional elections.

“The security forces are ready to take on anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful poll,” Jagdeo declared, adding that opposition warnings of post-election unrest were part of a deliberate attempt to incite fear.

Jagdeo specifically cited remarks from APNU leader Aubrey Norton and We Invest in Nationhood presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed, both of whom have raised alarms of potential electoral fraud and instability if the PPPC retains power. He dismissed these claims as “dangerous illusions” and reiterated that the security sector stands on high alert to safeguard peace and order.

Meanwhile, Norton told reporters that his party has legitimate concerns, alleging collusion between the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the judiciary, and the armed forces. He warned that any attempt to rig the elections would trigger “serious consequences.”

Jagdeo, in a final appeal to voters, urged Guyanese to reflect on what life would look like without the PPPC in government, pointing to policies under the previous APNU+AFC administration, including the halt of land titling and the dismissal of Indigenous workers.

