Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeCrime‘GUYANESE CRITIC’ BATTERS POLITICAL OPPONENT ON LIVE TV, BOTH MEN CHARGED, RELEASED...
CrimeNews

‘GUYANESE CRITIC’ BATTERS POLITICAL OPPONENT ON LIVE TV, BOTH MEN CHARGED, RELEASED ON BAIL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
165

Social Media Commentator “GY Critic” Charged After Violent Confrontation

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Social media commentator turned government contractor Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding political activist Bryan Mackintosh.

Rodri, who has a prior history of assault matters before the courts, pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Bernard De Silva, argued that Rodri is not a flight risk and is well known in society. The commentator was granted $100,000 bail.

Following his release from custody, Rodrigues told reporters he could not guarantee that he would refrain from responding if he felt provoked again.

Meanwhile, Mackintosh—also known as Bryan Max—was also charged for his role in the incident. He pleaded not guilty to charges of using abusive language, provoking behaviour, and breach of the peace. He was granted $15,000 bail on each charge. His attorney, Dawn Cush, described the attack as a “very unfortunate incident,” stressing that Mackintosh sustained serious injuries.

The clash, which was captured live on social media, unfolded after Mackintosh confronted Rodriques at his studio, demanding that he settle what he described as a multi-billion-dollar debt owed to WIN Party presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed and Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity leader Simona Broomes. The heated exchange escalated when Rodriques physically assaulted Mackintosh in front of viewers.

Magistrate Leron Daly adjourned the matter to September 15, 2025.

Previous article
WIN CANDIDATE TABETHA SARABO-HALLEY VOWS TO STAY THE COURSE AS THE WIN MOVEMENT CONTINUES TO MAKE INROADS
Next article
“SECURITY FORCES ARE READY TO TAKE ON ANYONE WHO TRIES TO DISRUPT THE PEACEFUL POLLS” – JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BUSINESSMAN REMANDED FOR MURDER

PARIKA WOMAN STRANGLED TO DEATH