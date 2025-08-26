‘GUYANESE CRITIC’ BATTERS POLITICAL OPPONENT ON LIVE TV, BOTH MEN CHARGED, RELEASED ON BAIL

Social Media Commentator “GY Critic” Charged After Violent Confrontation

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Social media commentator turned government contractor Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic,” appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding political activist Bryan Mackintosh.

Rodri, who has a prior history of assault matters before the courts, pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Bernard De Silva, argued that Rodri is not a flight risk and is well known in society. The commentator was granted $100,000 bail.

Following his release from custody, Rodrigues told reporters he could not guarantee that he would refrain from responding if he felt provoked again.

Meanwhile, Mackintosh—also known as Bryan Max—was also charged for his role in the incident. He pleaded not guilty to charges of using abusive language, provoking behaviour, and breach of the peace. He was granted $15,000 bail on each charge. His attorney, Dawn Cush, described the attack as a “very unfortunate incident,” stressing that Mackintosh sustained serious injuries.

The clash, which was captured live on social media, unfolded after Mackintosh confronted Rodriques at his studio, demanding that he settle what he described as a multi-billion-dollar debt owed to WIN Party presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed and Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity leader Simona Broomes. The heated exchange escalated when Rodriques physically assaulted Mackintosh in front of viewers.

Magistrate Leron Daly adjourned the matter to September 15, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...