Tuesday, August 26, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: TWO DEAD, CHILD WOUNDED IN HORRIFIC CHARLOTTE STREET SHOOTING

By HGPTV
A quiet Tuesday was shattered by gunfire on Charlotte Street, leaving two people dead and a young child nursing injuries in what residents are calling a terrifying attack.

Police confirmed that a man opened fire on a woman and a child before turning the weapon on himself. The identities of those involved have not yet been released, but investigators are on the scene.

Eyewitnesses say the sound of bullets echoed through the neighborhood, sending people scrambling for safety.

Residents in the area remain shaken, describing the street as tense following the latest outbreak of violence.

Police have cordoned off the scene as they continue their investigation. This is a developing story.

