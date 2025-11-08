Sunday, November 9, 2025
SEARS OUT ON $400K BAIL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

After spending nearly two weeks on remand, Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament Devin Sears was on Thursday granted $400,000 bail by the High Court in relation to a drug trafficking charge involving more than 680 pounds of marijuana.

The bail was granted by Justice Navindra Singh, following an appeal by Sears’ legal team that successfully overturned a prior decision of Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Sears was previously remanded to prison on October 23, 2025, after being jointly charged with Albert Sandy, who later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

The Case

According to police reports, the incident occurred on October 20, when officers at the Old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Region 10 stopped a bus driven by Sears, who at the time served as Vice Chairman of the Region 10 Tourism Committee.

Police stated that Sears appeared uneasy when questioned about his cargo and allegedly responded that he was “transporting tourism plants.” Upon searching the vehicle, officers reportedly discovered 22 plastic bags and four bulk parcels containing what later tested positive for cannabis, weighing approximately 680 pounds.

Both Sears and Sandy were arrested and cautioned. Police allege that Sears remained silent, while Sandy confessed ownership of the drugs, claiming he had paid the former MP to transport him to Ituni.

Defense and Next Steps

Sears’ attorneys, Nigel Hughes and Bernard Da Silva, have maintained that their client had no knowledge of the drugs and was merely offering Sandy a ride.

The case has been adjourned to November 11, when it will return to the Linden Magistrate’s Court for further hearing.

Following the incident, Sears resigned from his position on the tourism committee, pending the outcome of the matter.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
