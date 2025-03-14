Friday, March 14, 2025
Prominent Guyanese Activist Melissa Atwell Held in Louisiana Detention Center Amid Growing Concerns Over Facility Conditions

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
3320


Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell, a well-known social media activist from Guyana, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being held at the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana. The Richwood Correctional Center is operated by LaSalle Corrections, a private company that manages correctional facilities under contracts with various governmental agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security. While Richwood also functions as a local correctional facility, a significant portion of its population consists of ICE detainees awaiting immigration proceedings or deportation.

Affectionately called “Melly Mel,” Melissa Atwell has been a vocal advocate for social justice and community development in Guyana. Her extensive online presence has addressed issues ranging from political transparency to youth empowerment, garnering a substantial local and international following. Her detention in the United States has sparked widespread attention and concern among her supporters and human rights advocates.

Concerns Over Conditions at Richwood Correctional Center

The Richwood Correctional Center has been scrutinized recently due to reports of substandard conditions. A 2023 investigation by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General revealed several issues jeopardizing detainees’ health, safety, and rights. These problems include unsanitary conditions in parts of the facility, an ineffective grievance system, poor communication between staff and detainees, and unjustified restrictions on access to legal visits and phone calls.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, whistleblowers raised alarms about unsafe practices at Richwood that may have contributed to the spread of the virus within the facility. A 2020 report by the ACLU further highlighted inhumane conditions, such as inadequate medical care, poor sanitation, ventilation issues, and problems with drinking water.

In October 2024, the Louisiana Attorney General filed a lawsuit against federal officials after a detainee with a rare, aggressive, and drug-resistant form of tuberculosis was held at Richwood. The lawsuit aimed to prevent the release of potentially infected detainees without proper medical clearance, drawing attention to ongoing health and safety concerns at the facility.

These reports indicate that detainees at Richwood Correctional Center, including Melissa Atwell, may be facing significant challenges as they await their legal proceedings.

