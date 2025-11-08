Sunday, November 9, 2025
BOMB THREAT AT THE GEORGETOWN MAGISTRATES’ COURT,POLICE WORKING TO DETERMINE ITS SOURCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

There was heightened security at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning following reports of a bomb threat that triggered the immediate evacuation of everyone inside the compound.

Authorities were quickly called to the scene as police and fire officials moved in to assess the situation and secure the perimeter.

According to reports, court operations were suspended as law enforcement officers cordoned off the area and conducted thorough searches in and around the building.

A usually reliable source told HGP Nightly News that no explosive device was found during the initial sweep.

“At this time, there have been no reports of any explosive device found, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the threat,” the source confirmed.

The incident caused a temporary disruption to proceedings, with several cases postponed as a precautionary measure. Sniffer dogs were deployed, and multiple persons were stopped and searched by police officers in the vicinity of the courthouse.

By approximately 10:57 a.m., operations at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court had resumed under tightened security, as investigators continued to trace the origin of the threat and determine whether it was credible or maliciously intended.

