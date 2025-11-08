108 LIVES LOST AS GUYANA LAUNCHES NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY MONTH 2025

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

National Road Safety Month 2025 was officially launched under the theme “Careful Driving Saves Lives,” amid sobering statistics that show 108 people have lost their lives in road accidents so far this year.

The event brought together government officials, law enforcement, and civil society leaders, all calling for renewed national commitment to road safety and responsible driving.

Minister Walrond: “Road Safety Is a Human Issue”

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, underscored that road safety extends far beyond traffic management.

“Road safety is not just a transport issue; it is a public health, an economic issue, and above all a human issue — it affects all of us,” she said.

Minister Walrond noted that Guyana has made significant progress in recent years through improved enforcement and awareness, but emphasized that continued innovation and education are critical.

“In the coming year, we will expand the use of smart technology to detect traffic violations in real time, strengthen driver education, and provide continuous training for commercial and public transport operators,” she added.

The Minister also announced plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to integrate road safety education into school curricula, ensuring that young people develop safe driving habits from an early age.

Prime Minister Phillips: “Small Breaches Lead to Big Tragedies”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips stressed the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, pointing out that minor violations often lead to fatal consequences.

“When we overlook small breaches — like speeding, overtaking dangerously, or ignoring pedestrians — we lay the foundation for bigger tragedies,” the Prime Minister stated.

Between 2020 and 2024, there were 574 fatal accidents resulting in 642 deaths, including 24 children, according to data presented at the launch.

2020: 125 accidents, 139 deaths

125 accidents, 139 deaths 2021: 92 accidents, 97 deaths

92 accidents, 97 deaths 2022: 92 accidents, 99 deaths

92 accidents, 99 deaths 2023: 148 accidents, 175 deaths

148 accidents, 175 deaths 2024: 117 accidents, 132 deaths

Traffic Chief: “Stand with Us to Make a Change”

Assistant Commissioner and Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh appealed to all road users to take personal responsibility in reducing accidents.

“I encourage everyone to be decisive decision-makers and to stand resolute with us to make that change that we desire — to reduce accidents,” Singh urged.

Public Responsibility and the 5Cs

Chairman of the Guyana National Road Safety Council, Earl Lambert, reminded motorists to adhere to the 5Cs of safe driving — Care, Caution, Courtesy, Consideration, and Common Sense.

“If you observe the 5Cs, we won’t lose lives,” Lambert said.

The launch of Road Safety Month 2025 serves as both a call to action and a somber reminder that every life lost is one too many. Officials hope that through education, enforcement, and collective responsibility, the country can reverse the rising tide of fatal road accidents.

