SANCTIONS, JOB LOSSES, AND BETRAYAL: JAGDEO RALLIES BERBICE, WARNS OF RETURN TO ‘PARIAH STATE’

ALBION ESTATE ROAD, BERBICE — In a fiery and unapologetically political address, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and Vice President of Guyana, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, tore into the opposition APNU, accusing them of trying to hijack democracy and threatening to reverse national progress if returned to power.

Speaking to thousands of red-clad supporters packed into the Albion Estate Road grounds, Jagdeo invoked the legacy of PPP founder Cheddi Jagan, declaring that the party’s commitment to national unity, democracy, and development remains unshaken.

“Our party fought for independence, for free and fair elections, and for democracy in this country,” Jagdeo declared. “And let’s not forget, it was the PNC that tried to steal the 2020 elections.

If they had succeeded, Guyana would today be a sanctioned pariah state.” Jagdeo accused the PNC of systemic discrimination against Region Six during its time in office, and said the PPP/C has made it a priority to reverse that neglect with massive infrastructure and social development plans now underway.

Among the headline projects announced were a four-lane highway from Molson Creek to New Amsterdam and the construction of two new regional hospitals, both aimed at transforming healthcare and connectivity in East Berbice-Corentyne.

On the cost of living, Jagdeo said the government will continue electricity, water, and transportation subsidies to help ease financial pressure on working families. “We’re not cutting back, we’re putting more into people’s pockets,” he said.

But the Vice President saved his harshest criticism for the opposition’s sugar industry policy, warning that their proposals could lead to the loss of 4,500 jobs and the dismantling of a sector still central to the region’s economy.

“They talk about plans, but all they ever did was shut things down,” Jagdeo said, referencing the PNC-led APNU+AFC coalition’s closure of several estates during its term in office. “We brought the industry back from collapse. They want to kill it again.”

With September 1 fast approaching, Jagdeo issued a direct call to voters: deliver 55,000 votes from Region Six to ensure the PPP/C secures a commanding victory.“Every single vote matters,” he said.

“Let’s make sure the people who tried to rob us of our future never get the chance to do it again.” The Albion rally, packed with symbolism, messaging, and political urgency, marked one of the PPP/C’s largest and most intense events in the run-up to the general and regional elections, where the party hopes to not just hold ground, but expand its mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...