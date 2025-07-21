“I WAS SIDELINED FOR REFUSING TO BE CORRUPT”: RETIRED DEPUTY TOP COP PAUL WILLIAMS

MELANIE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — In a pointed and emotionally charged address at an APNU rally on the East Coast, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Paul Williams told supporters he was deliberately bypassed for the top police job because of his refusal to bow to political pressure or engage in corruption.

“They side-stepped me for the office of Commissioner of Police because they know I would not have been a candidate for corruption and bribery,” Williams said, addressing a large crowd gathered in Melanie.

His remarks come as both major political camps ramp up their election campaigns ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections.

Williams, who was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018 under the David Granger administration, was among the officers interviewed to become the next Commissioner of Police.

Despite his extensive qualifications and over 30 years of service, he was never appointed. Instead, shortly after the PPP/C returned to office in August 2020, Williams was quietly sent on 192 days of accumulated leave, effectively sidelining him from active duty.

His removal raised eyebrows at the time, especially given his experience and the senior positions he had held, including Crime Chief and Acting Commissioner of Police.

Now speaking publicly, Williams is framing his exclusion as politically motivated. “The Guyana Police Force still has good people,” he told the crowd, “but they are not being put in positions where they can serve you. They are putting people there who continue to violate your constitutional rights—who are acting on political instructions.”

The former deputy top cop’s speech touched a nerve with many in attendance, particularly those who believe the independence of the police force has been undermined. His comments echo a recurring APNU narrative, that key state institutions, including the Guyana Police Force, have become tools of political control under the current administration.

Williams’ public endorsement of APNU’s platform, especially on the issue of law enforcement reform, marks a notable moment in the campaign. His reputation within the force and firsthand account of what he describes as political interference may help APNU appeal to voters concerned about transparency, public safety, and institutional integrity.

“We have to stop this come September 1,” Williams urged. “We have to take back our democracy, our rights, and restore accountability.” As the campaign season intensifies, Williams’ voice adds another layer to what is shaping up to be a high-stakes election fought not only on economic issues—but also on trust in institutions.

