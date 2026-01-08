Thursday, January 8, 2026
HomeNewsSTOP INTERFERENCE IN VENEZUELA’, ACTIVISTS SAY THE US IS TRAMPLING ON INTERNATIONAL...
NewsPolitics

STOP INTERFERENCE IN VENEZUELA’, ACTIVISTS SAY THE US IS TRAMPLING ON INTERNATIONAL LAW

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
109

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A peaceful picket exercise targeting the United States of America’s military involvement in the Caribbean took place in Georgetown on Wednesday, as demonstrators voiced strong opposition to what they describe as ongoing interference in regional affairs.

Organised near the United States Embassy in Georgetown, the activists rallied against U.S. military and political engagement in the Caribbean, with particular focus on its actions relating to Venezuela. Protesters framed the demonstration as a show of support for territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and adherence to international law.

Participants carried placards and chanted slogans condemning what they described as “U.S. imperialism”, extrajudicial killings, and violations of regional sovereignty. Organisers said the picket was meant to draw attention to growing concerns over the United States’ increasing military presence and operations in the region — actions they allege undermine international norms and infringe upon the rights of Caribbean nations to self-determination.

At the heart of the protest was opposition to what demonstrators see as U.S. interventionism in Venezuela, particularly in light of recent military actions and heightened tensions. The U.S. military has been active in the Caribbean and Latin America under various operations, purportedly aimed at disrupting drug trafficking and responding to regional security threats. Critics argue these moves have broader geopolitical implications, and some see them as calculated efforts to exert control over Venezuelan resources and governance.

Speakers at the picket stressed that such involvement contravenes international law and could destabilise the Caribbean, urging governments across the region to reaffirm sovereignty and reject foreign military interference. They cited the longstanding designation of the Caribbean as a “Zone of Peace” — a principle established by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to promote non-intervention and peaceful coexistence among member states — and urged regional leaders to uphold it.

The demonstration comes amid heightened regional sensitivity following recent developments involving Venezuela’s political leadership and international pressure, which have sparked debate across Caribbean societies about security, sovereignty, and the appropriate role of global powers in regional affairs.

Protest organisers reaffirmed their commitment to non-violent action and called for broader public dialogue on foreign military involvement in the Caribbean, urging citizens and policymakers alike to defend regional autonomy and promote peaceful diplomatic solutions.

Previous article
ALP CALLS FOR AN INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED AGAINST TOURISM MINISTER SUSAN RODRIGUES
Next article
RODRIGUES CONFIRMS OWNERSHIP OF PROPERTY AND COMPANY IN THE USA, SAYS EVERYTHING IS “ABOVE BOARD”
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ANOTHER TOP PNCR FIGURE WALKS OUT AS PARTY TURMOIL DEEPENS

GTT NOT WORRIED ABOUT LIBERALISATION OF TELECOMS SECTOR