STOP INTERFERENCE IN VENEZUELA’, ACTIVISTS SAY THE US IS TRAMPLING ON INTERNATIONAL LAW

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A peaceful picket exercise targeting the United States of America’s military involvement in the Caribbean took place in Georgetown on Wednesday, as demonstrators voiced strong opposition to what they describe as ongoing interference in regional affairs.

Organised near the United States Embassy in Georgetown, the activists rallied against U.S. military and political engagement in the Caribbean, with particular focus on its actions relating to Venezuela. Protesters framed the demonstration as a show of support for territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and adherence to international law.

Participants carried placards and chanted slogans condemning what they described as “U.S. imperialism”, extrajudicial killings, and violations of regional sovereignty. Organisers said the picket was meant to draw attention to growing concerns over the United States’ increasing military presence and operations in the region — actions they allege undermine international norms and infringe upon the rights of Caribbean nations to self-determination.

At the heart of the protest was opposition to what demonstrators see as U.S. interventionism in Venezuela, particularly in light of recent military actions and heightened tensions. The U.S. military has been active in the Caribbean and Latin America under various operations, purportedly aimed at disrupting drug trafficking and responding to regional security threats. Critics argue these moves have broader geopolitical implications, and some see them as calculated efforts to exert control over Venezuelan resources and governance.

Speakers at the picket stressed that such involvement contravenes international law and could destabilise the Caribbean, urging governments across the region to reaffirm sovereignty and reject foreign military interference. They cited the longstanding designation of the Caribbean as a “Zone of Peace” — a principle established by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to promote non-intervention and peaceful coexistence among member states — and urged regional leaders to uphold it.

The demonstration comes amid heightened regional sensitivity following recent developments involving Venezuela’s political leadership and international pressure, which have sparked debate across Caribbean societies about security, sovereignty, and the appropriate role of global powers in regional affairs.

Protest organisers reaffirmed their commitment to non-violent action and called for broader public dialogue on foreign military involvement in the Caribbean, urging citizens and policymakers alike to defend regional autonomy and promote peaceful diplomatic solutions.

Like this: Like Loading...