ROCKTOBER FEST 2025: THE EPICENTRE OF ROCK IN GUYANA

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Rock music thundered through the capital last weekend as ROCKtober Fest 2025 transformed The Black Magenta Club in Georgetown into the pulsating heart of Guyana’s rock scene.

Now in its fourth year, the festival once again united headbangers, musicians, and rock enthusiasts for a night of electrifying performances, proving that the spirit of rock in Guyana remains alive and loud.

Regional Acts Ignite the Stage

The night’s energy surged when Powerengine of Rock Revolt from Suriname took the stage. Their powerhouse performance, including a crowd-pleasing rendition of Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life”, had the audience roaring.

Founded in Paramaribo in 2012 by Tony de Freitas, Powerengine began by producing original hits such as “Virus,” “Jampie,” and “Believe.” Over time, the band earned fame for blending their own songs with classic rock covers, cementing their reputation as Suriname’s most electrifying live rock act.

Equally dynamic was CODE Black from Trinidad and Tobago. Formerly known as Black Rose, the band’s hard rock sound and commanding stage presence captivated the crowd. With a diverse lineup and renewed energy, CODE Black showcased Caribbean rock at its finest — fierce, passionate, and unapologetically powerful.

Guyana’s Local Rockers Steal the Spotlight

Guyana’s own Project X and Mission Control proved that local talent can stand shoulder to shoulder with international acts.

Project X, featuring Aditya Prashad and Zack Mootoo, delivered a blistering set combining black metal and hard rock influences. Their performance paid homage to legendary acts like Metallica, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Slipknot, and Judas Priest — while infusing their own modern Guyanese edge.

Meanwhile, Mission Control made their Rocktober debut, leaving a powerful impression with their high-octane sound and stage charisma. Their blend of seasoned musicians and emerging talent signaled a new chapter for Guyanese rock, one filled with promise and innovation.

EFX Brings Genre-Bending Energy

Though not a rock band by definition, EFX – led by Seon King and Rondell Glasgow – added a fresh layer of excitement. Their genre-fusing performance demonstrated the versatility of Guyana’s music scene, keeping the crowd engaged with energy, rhythm, and originality.

Rock and Guyanese Identity

Beyond the music, Rocktober Fest 2025 reflected the growing embrace of rock as part of Guyana’s cultural identity.

Artists like Gavin Mendonca of Feed the Flames continue to pioneer Creole Rock — a unique fusion of traditional Guyanese storytelling and hard rock rhythms that celebrates folklore and national pride.

The festival stood as a testament to that evolving movement, breaking stereotypes and showing that rock, too, has found a home in Guyana.

