FAITH AND FAMILY…CANCER SURVIVOR VANESSA COLLYMORE SHARES HER STORY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Twenty-five years after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, Vanessa Collymore stands as a living testimony of strength, perseverance, and unwavering faith.

Her journey began in 1999, when she was in her twenties and raising two young children. Despite feeling persistent pain and noticing a lump under her left arm, doctors initially dismissed cancer as a possibility due to her age. Two years later, worsening symptoms led to a devastating diagnosis — stage four breast cancer.

“I got a rude awakening that what we thought all along was just maybe an infection was now cancer. It was bad, it was stage four cancer,” Collymore recalled.

At the time, Guyana had no specialized cancer treatment facilities. Collymore underwent surgery locally before traveling to Trinidad and Tobago, where she spent eight months receiving treatment. Today, she praises the significant strides Guyana has made in healthcare since then.

“Then to now, there is great improvement. I must applaud the Ministry of Health; now you can have radiation, chemotherapy… we have everything right here,” she said.

However, two years after completing her initial treatment, the cancer returned — this time spreading to her spine, leaving her in severe pain and struggling to breathe.

“Cancer was eating out my spine. I couldn’t even breathe on my own. It was bad — I was in there for almost three weeks,” she recounted.

Doctors told her family that recovery was unlikely and advised they make her comfortable. But Collymore refused to give up, drawing strength from her deep faith and the steadfast support of her loved ones.

“I never doubted if I would get through it, because I know the God we serve is powerful and good. At times when you might be frustrated, there is always God,” she said.

Throughout her long battle, she found comfort in her family and her church community.

“My immediate family and my church family — I can call on them anytime for prayer, visits, and support,” she shared.

Now cancer-free, Collymore continues to advocate for awareness, early testing, and faith-based strength in the fight against cancer.

“My focal point is God — I know He is ultimate,” she declared.

Her message to others is simple but profound: take life one day at a time, prioritize your health, and never lose faith.

