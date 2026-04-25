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RISING USE OF MOUNJARO SPARKS CALL BY PRESIDENT FOR FASTER HEALTH OVERSIGHT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Outpacing Regulations”: President Ali Flags Risks of Mounjaro Trend in Guyana

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Irfaan Ali has issued a cautionary note regarding the surging popularity of the weight-loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) in Guyana. During a recent healthcare policy address, the President warned that the rapid adoption of such medical innovations is exposing structural gaps in the national healthcare system, where public demand is moving significantly faster than the government’s ability to regulate and monitor usage.

While acknowledging the drug’s effectiveness for its intended purpose, the President highlighted that its “off-label” use for cosmetic weight loss is putting a strain on both supply chains and medical oversight.

The Innovation Gap: Regulation vs. Demand

President Ali noted that Guyana is currently at a crossroads where the global “bio-tech boom” is clashing with traditional local regulatory frameworks.

  • Regulatory Lag: The President admitted that the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) and the Medical Council are struggling to keep pace with the speed at which new pharmaceuticals enter the local private market.
  • The “Mounjaro Effect”: Originally intended for Type 2 Diabetes, the drug’s secondary effect of significant weight loss has led to a “gold rush” at private pharmacies, often without the necessary long-term medical supervision.
  • Supply Chain Risks: The surge in demand has led to reports of unregulated imports and “suitcase traders” bringing the drug into the country, which risks the introduction of counterfeit or improperly stored (non-refrigerated) medications.

How Mounjaro Works: A Double-Edged Sword

To understand the President’s concern, it is necessary to consider the potency of the drug. Mounjaro is a first-of-its-kind “dual agonist.”

  • Mechanism: It mimics two hormones—GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide)—that signal the brain to feel full and the pancreas to manage insulin.
  • The Risk: Without clinical oversight, users may face severe gastrointestinal issues, thyroid complications, or “rebound” weight gain if the drug is stopped abruptly without a lifestyle plan.

A Call for a “Systemic Overhaul”

President Ali emphasized that the Mounjaro trend is a “symptom of a larger issue” regarding how Guyana manages high-end medical care.

  • Strict Oversight: The President has signaled that the Ministry of Health will move toward stricter “prescription-only” enforcement to ensure that those who medically need the drug for diabetes are not being priced out or left with shortages caused by cosmetic users.
  • Public Education: The government plans to launch an awareness campaign to educate Guyanese on the dangers of self-administering potent hormonal treatments purchased from unregulated sources.
  • Healthcare Equity: “We cannot have a system where medical innovation is only a luxury for those who can pay, while the regulations that protect everyone are ignored,” the President stated.

Conclusion: Beyond the “Quick Fix”

For the Ali administration, the goal is to balance the “One Guyana” vision of a modern healthcare state with the reality of traditional safety protocols. While Mounjaro represents a massive leap in medical science, the President’s warning serves as a reminder that there is no substitute for a regulated, supervised, and equitable healthcare system. As the Ministry of Health prepares new guidelines, the message to the public is clear: consult a doctor, not a social media trend.

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