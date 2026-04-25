 ONE YEAR ON: PNC/R CALLS FOR JUSTICE IN ADRIANNA YOUNGE’S CASE

“Unanswered Questions”: PNC/R Demands Justice

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — One year has passed since the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, yet the wounds remain open. Marking the somber first anniversary of the incident, the People’s National Congress Reform/A Partnership for National Unity (PNCR/APNU) has issued a stern call for a renewed, independent investigation, citing “deeper systemic failures” in the initial police probe.

The case, which gripped the nation in April 2025, has become a rallying cry for improved safety standards at public recreational facilities and greater institutional transparency.

The Timeline of a Tragedy

The circumstances surrounding Adrianna’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body continue to be the primary focus of public and political scrutiny.

April 23, 2025: Adrianna disappears during a family outing at the hotel.

Adrianna disappears during a family outing at the hotel. The Search: Relatives, hotel staff, and police ranks reportedly combed the pool area and the surrounding compound for hours.

Relatives, hotel staff, and police ranks reportedly combed the pool area and the surrounding compound for hours. The Discovery: Nearly 20 hours later , the child’s body was found floating in the very same pool area that had been repeatedly searched.

Nearly , the child’s body was found floating in the very same pool area that had been repeatedly searched. The Conflict: The opposition questions the physical impossibility of a body remaining undetected in a “confined space” for nearly an entire day, especially under active search conditions.

PNCR/APNU: “Accountability is Non-Existent”

In a strongly worded statement, the opposition party argued that the lack of criminal charges one year later is a failure of the justice system.

Independent Oversight: The PNCR/APNU is calling for the case to be reopened by an independent body, removed from the ranks of the initial investigators whose actions they have questioned.

The PNCR/APNU is calling for the case to be reopened by an independent body, removed from the ranks of the initial investigators whose actions they have questioned. Institutional Integrity: The party suggests that the “conflicting reports” and the delay in discovery point to potential negligence that has been overlooked.

The party suggests that the “conflicting reports” and the delay in discovery point to potential negligence that has been overlooked. Policy Reform: Beyond the criminal aspect, the opposition is urging the government to implement and enforce stringent safety regulations for all hotels and recreational facilities, requiring lifeguards and surveillance.

The Legal Path: DPP Recommends Inquest

While no criminal charges have been filed, the legal process has shifted toward a fact-finding mission.

The Inquest: The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has officially recommended that an inquest be held into Adrianna’s death.

The has officially recommended that an inquest be held into Adrianna’s death. The Purpose: Unlike a criminal trial, a coroner’s inquest aims to determine the manner and cause of death in cases that appear unnatural or suspicious. This process will allow witnesses to be summoned and evidence to be re-examined in a public forum.

A Symbol of Public Concern

For the family of Adrianna Younge, the last 365 days have been a search for closure that remains elusive. As the PNCR/APNU leverages the anniversary to highlight broader issues of justice, the case of the 11-year-old girl has evolved into a national symbol of the need for accountability. The upcoming inquest will be the next major hurdle in determining whether her death was a tragic accident or the result of a chain of preventable failures.