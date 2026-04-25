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GUYANA SAYS SEIZED OIL TANKER FRAUDULENTLY FLYING ITS FLAG

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Guyana Disavows Seized Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Local maritime authorities have moved swiftly to distance Guyana from a sanctioned oil tanker seized by United States forces in the Indian Ocean earlier this week. The vessel, which was reportedly flying the Golden Arrowhead, has been labeled a “rogue ship” by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), which insists the vessel’s Guyanese registration is entirely fraudulent.

The seizure of the MT Majestic X marks the latest escalation in a U.S. crackdown on the “shadow fleet” accused of facilitating the illicit transport of sanctioned Iranian crude oil.

The Takedown: Interdiction in the Indian Ocean

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that its forces conducted a maritime interdiction and “right of visit” boarding of the Majestic X on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

  • The Operation: U.S. personnel reportedly landed on the deck of a large crude carrier by helicopter in the Indian Ocean, likely in the Bay of Bengal.
  • The Target: The vessel was intercepted on suspicion of transporting Iranian oil in violation of U.S. sanctions.
  • A Sanctioned Past: International databases confirm that while the ship is now named Majestic X, its IMO number (9198317) links it to its previous identity, Phonix, which was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2024 for smuggling.

MARAD’s Refutation: A Closed Registry

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, MARAD clarified that Guyana has no legal or administrative link to the seized tanker.

  • No Official Record: MARAD confirmed there is no record of the Majestic X or the Phonix in the national ship registry. “This ship is NOT registered in Guyana; thus, the registration is false and fraudulent,” the agency stated.
  • The Ownership Rule: Guyana operates a strictly closed registry. This means only vessels owned by Guyanese nationals, residents, CARICOM citizens, or corporate bodies established under Guyanese law are eligible for the flag. The purported owners of the Majestic X fail to meet any of these criteria.
  • Rogue Registrars: Authorities noted that fraudulent flagging has been a recurring issue since 2021, often perpetrated by unauthorized entities targeting countries like Guyana and Panama to provide “cover” for sanctioned trade.

Protecting National Integrity

The use of the Guyana flag by a sanctioned “dark fleet” tanker represents a significant diplomatic and security concern for the government. MARAD and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have since flagged the Majestic X to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other global bodies to ensure Guyana is not unfairly held responsible for the ship’s illicit activities. As the U.S. continues its maritime blockade, Guyanese authorities are reaffirming their commitment to a transparent and secure registry, warning local media against spreading unconfirmed allegations that could tarnish the nation’s maritime standing.

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