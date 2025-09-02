REGION 2 VOTERS PLEASED WITH VOTING PROCESS

VOTERS ON ESSEQUIBO COAST REPORT SMOOTH VOTING PROCESS – CONFIDENCE HIGH IN REGION 2

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

On the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, voters turned out early on Monday to cast their ballots in the 2025 General and Regional Elections, with many expressing satisfaction at the smooth and transparent process.

At Fisher Primary School in Pomeroon-Supenaam, several electors described the experience as “quick,” “easy,” and “well-organized.”

“It was smooth, calm, and transparent. Everybody has their right, their democratic right, and it’s going smoothly so far,” one voter told Nightly News.

Others noted that polling staff were helpful and professional, making the process efficient and straightforward.

Later in the day, Nightly News visited the Charity Secondary School, another central polling station in the region. There, too, residents voiced confidence in the process, saying they faced no difficulties in entering polling stations, receiving ballots, marking them in secrecy, and completing the required inking.

Region Two, also known as the Cinderella County, has a total of 158 polling stations. While our news team was unable to visit all, checks along the coast from Bethany to Charity revealed consistent reports of a smooth voting process.

Voters expressed optimism that the rest of Election Day would continue in the same calm and orderly manner.

