Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeNewsNORTON, HUGHES URGE STRONGER SECURITY AS JOINT SERVICES COME UNDER FIRE AT...
NewsPolitics

NORTON, HUGHES URGE STRONGER SECURITY AS JOINT SERVICES COME UNDER FIRE AT BORDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
154

OPPOSITION LEADERS URGE MODERN SECURITY MEASURES AFTER VENEZUELA BORDER INCIDENT

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

The recent border incident involving gunfire near the Upper Cuyuni River while election materials were being transported has drawn sharp responses from opposition leaders.

Aubrey Norton, leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), after casting his ballot at Pleasant’s Secondary School on Monday, stressed the urgent need for Guyana to invest in modern technology and enhanced military training to secure its borders.

“We have to use the technology at our disposal to ensure we can secure our borders. Training in the Guyana Defense Force has declined over the years, and it must be strengthened so that soldiers are fully prepared to act,” Norton emphasized.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Nigel Hughes cautioned that Guyana must also prepare for non-traditional threats, warning of potential cyber and social media disruptions from Venezuela.

“We have to be wary of attempted cyber interventions and other tactics. I hope collectively the country will stand together to resist any efforts aimed at destabilization,” Hughes said.

According to official reports, the incident occurred around 14:30 hrs on Sunday near Bamboo Landing, when a team escorting election materials came under fire. The unit, which included GDF and Guyana Police Force ranks, swiftly returned fire and maneuvered out of danger.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were sustained and that all ballot boxes and election materials remained intact. Despite the exchange of gunfire, the mission continued, and the materials were delivered safely to polling stations.

Previous article
REGION 2 VOTERS PLEASED WITH VOTING PROCESS
Next article
VOTING PROCESS ALONG ECD SEAMLESS, NORTON FLAGS A FEW IRREGULARITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

REPUBLIC BANK PANORAMA STEELPAN COMPETITION BEGINS

WOMAN WHO THREATENED PRESIDENT FREED