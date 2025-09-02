NORTON, HUGHES URGE STRONGER SECURITY AS JOINT SERVICES COME UNDER FIRE AT BORDER

OPPOSITION LEADERS URGE MODERN SECURITY MEASURES AFTER VENEZUELA BORDER INCIDENT

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

The recent border incident involving gunfire near the Upper Cuyuni River while election materials were being transported has drawn sharp responses from opposition leaders.

Aubrey Norton, leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), after casting his ballot at Pleasant’s Secondary School on Monday, stressed the urgent need for Guyana to invest in modern technology and enhanced military training to secure its borders.

“We have to use the technology at our disposal to ensure we can secure our borders. Training in the Guyana Defense Force has declined over the years, and it must be strengthened so that soldiers are fully prepared to act,” Norton emphasized.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Nigel Hughes cautioned that Guyana must also prepare for non-traditional threats, warning of potential cyber and social media disruptions from Venezuela.

“We have to be wary of attempted cyber interventions and other tactics. I hope collectively the country will stand together to resist any efforts aimed at destabilization,” Hughes said.

According to official reports, the incident occurred around 14:30 hrs on Sunday near Bamboo Landing, when a team escorting election materials came under fire. The unit, which included GDF and Guyana Police Force ranks, swiftly returned fire and maneuvered out of danger.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were sustained and that all ballot boxes and election materials remained intact. Despite the exchange of gunfire, the mission continued, and the materials were delivered safely to polling stations.

