VOTERS IN REGION 5 EAGERLY ANTICIPATED ELECTIONS 2025

CALM AND ORDERLY VOTING REPORTED ACROSS MAHAICA–BERBICE ON ELECTION DAY

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News.

As we continue our Election Day coverage, over in Region Five, voters described the process as smooth, peaceful, and well-organized across polling stations.

Residents who turned out early reported that election officials were helpful and that systems were in place to guide them efficiently through the process. Many expressed relief that long lines and confusion were avoided. In contrast, others highlighted the importance of exercising their right to vote in what they see as a decisive election for Guyana’s future.

Across communities in Region Five, the atmosphere was calm, with citizens expressing both pride and responsibility in casting their ballots.

